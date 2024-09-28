Rick Lindy & the Juke Box Legends

media release: Enjoy the music of the early roots of Rock and Roll. A musical tribute to legendary artists including Elvis Presley, Johnny Cash, Roy Orbison, Jerry Lee Lewis, Carl Perkins, The Beatles, Dion and The Belmonts, Del Shannon, Tom Jones, The Platters, Patsy Cline, Marty Robbins, Gene Vincent, Eddie Cochran, and many more

Adults $45

Students $10