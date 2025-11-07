Rick Santovec

media release: Describing himself as an Outsider/Folk Artist, he has no formal art training—but his work is anything but traditional. He creates contemporary mixed-media collages with a message, often inspired by his frustrations with the political and social world. Sharing “The Messages” in his art is central to who he is—it’s his way of saying, “Hey world, I’m here.”

His goal isn’t just to create something beautiful, but to spark thought and conversation. If his art provokes dialogue, he considers that a success. To him, art doesn’t have to be pretty—it should engage the mind and stir the soul.

opening-Nov 7, closing- Nov 29, 2025. Opening reception 6-8 pm, 11/7, with music by Jack Beyler.

Join us for an evening of art, music, Hors d'oeuvres, community, and good fun.