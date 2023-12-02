media release: Rocky Mountain High Experience®, A John Denver Christmas starring Rick Schuler, is an intimate experience that will take you back to the ’70s when John Denver’s music permeated the radio airways. Rick’s enchanting holiday show features all your favorite Denver hits including “Rocky Mountain High,” “Sunshine On My Shoulders,” and “Take Me Home Country Roads,” just to name a few. Schuler weaves in John’s heartwarming inspirational carols and holiday classics from his memorable TV specials and Christmas albums including “Aspenglow,” “Away In A Manger,” “Silent Night,” “Joy to the World,” “Chestnuts Roasting on an Open Fire and many more festive standards.

Rocky Mountain High Experience®, A John Denver Christmas captivates audiences young and old alike. Don’t miss the incomparable event of the season… you will swear you are back in the ’70s with John Denver on stage!