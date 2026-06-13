Rickey Tuesday, Shawondesse
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Hidden Cave Cidery, Middleton 2500 Pleasant View Road #102, Middleton, Wisconsin 53562
media release: Live music kicks off at 6 PM with Rickey Tuesday and Shawondesse, bringing the perfect soundtrack to your evening.
e're teaming up with Cubarican’s Cocina for an incredible night of Cuban and Puerto Rican flavors starting at 6pm!
This event is rain or shine - we'll set up canopies for a rain-free ordering experience.
Info
Hidden Cave Cidery, Middleton 2500 Pleasant View Road #102, Middleton, Wisconsin 53562
Music