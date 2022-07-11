Rickshaw Billie's Burger Patrol, Koningsor, Yotuma, High Hell

Mickey's Tavern 1524 Williamson St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703

Free.

media release: On July 11 various shades of rock n’ roll thunder will shake the swankly decorated walls of Mickey’s! Starts @ 10pm and FREE!

Rickshaw Billie’s Burger Patrol

Heavy stoner/groove rock on tour from Austin, Texas!

rickshawbilliesburgerpatrol.bandcamp.com

Koningsor

ATX progressive hardcore

https://silentpendulumrecords.bandcamp.com/album/koningsor

Yotuma

Madtown groove-inducing death metal

https://yotuma.bandcamp.com/album/age-of-acrimony

High Hell

Local cosmic bong worship in the style of the true Scontanic Weedbeat

https://youtube.com/channel/UCnV5CeV-Z_hAyTCsco98SGw

Info

280Mickeys.jpg
Mickey's Tavern 1524 Williamson St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
Music
608-251-9964
Google Calendar - Rickshaw Billie's Burger Patrol, Koningsor, Yotuma, High Hell - 2022-07-11 22:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Rickshaw Billie's Burger Patrol, Koningsor, Yotuma, High Hell - 2022-07-11 22:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Rickshaw Billie's Burger Patrol, Koningsor, Yotuma, High Hell - 2022-07-11 22:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Rickshaw Billie's Burger Patrol, Koningsor, Yotuma, High Hell - 2022-07-11 22:00:00 ical