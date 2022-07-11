Rickshaw Billie's Burger Patrol, Koningsor, Yotuma, High Hell
Mickey's Tavern 1524 Williamson St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
Free.
media release: On July 11 various shades of rock n’ roll thunder will shake the swankly decorated walls of Mickey’s! Starts @ 10pm and FREE!
Rickshaw Billie’s Burger Patrol
Heavy stoner/groove rock on tour from Austin, Texas!
rickshawbilliesburgerpatrol.bandcamp.com
Koningsor
ATX progressive hardcore
https://silentpendulumrecords.bandcamp.com/album/koningsor
Yotuma
Madtown groove-inducing death metal
https://yotuma.bandcamp.com/album/age-of-acrimony
High Hell
Local cosmic bong worship in the style of the true Scontanic Weedbeat