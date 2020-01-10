Rictus Grin, The Earthlings, Squidhammer Metal

Bos Meadery 849 E. Washington Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53703

press release:Adrenaline Armory presents Casper's Birthday Extravaganza featuring townie metal veterans Rictus Grin paired with psychetronic space rockers The Earthlings! We also have everyone's favorite fire bugs, Squidhammer Metal!!

Note this show is early AF, get there at 7pm!!

Rictus Grin - https://www.facebook.com/rictusgrin/

Squidhammer Meal - https://www.facebook.com/squidhammermetal/

The Earthlings - https://www.facebook.com/earthlingsband/

Bos Meadery 849 E. Washington Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
