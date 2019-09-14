press release: On September 14, the Opportunity 34 Foundation will launch its 1st Annual Ride for Opportunity bike ride. The foundation was created in Will Kellerman’s memory, who, in life, championed the underdog. Opportunity 34 gives kids a chance at furthering their education by providing scholarships for area high school seniors who have shown perseverance, passion and purpose when faced with challenges. 100% OF THE PROCEEDS will go to our scholarship fund for local high school seniors.

This event presents an opportunity to get directly involved in supporting the youth in our community. We’re excited for you to be involved in this event aimed at empowering young people’s future – because every kid deserves an opportunity. Registration is open through Sept. 1, 2019.

9:00am | Community Park, Verona (both ride options below start and finish from here)

Check-in / Packet Pickup from 7:30am – 8:45am (rain or shine — no refunds, no rain date)

► Ride Options

34-MILE RIDE ($75 registration fee)

($75 registration fee) 17-MILE RIDE ($50 registration fee, Military Ridge State Trail — $5 daily trail pass required*)

Questions about the ride, or interested in volunteering? Contact Tim & Sandy Wolf at tswolf551@gmail.com.