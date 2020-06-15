Ride for the Lakes

press release: We’re going VIRTUAL! Support clean, healthy lakes wherever you are for Clean Lakes Alliance’s Loop the Lake VIRTUAL Bike Ride.

Our annual bike ride around Lake Monona will look a little different this year as we follow social distancing guidelines. Instead, we invite you to bike, walk, run, canoe, or simply MOVE for our lakes from Monday, June 15th through Sunday, June 21st.

All registered participants will receive a super-soft event tee. Event proceeds will support Clean Lakes Alliance’s work to protect and improve our lakes through on-the-ground projects, educational programs, and water quality monitoring.

About the Ride: Choose your own course!

Participants may ride, walk, run, canoe, rollerblade along any route they choose! Share your enthusiasm for our lakes and encourage others to join by sharing photos and videos from your Loop the Lake adventure with #LooptheLake!

Want to mimic the original Loop the Lake route? Feel free to head over to Lake Monona and follow the “Lake Loop” bike path clockwise or find a 12-mile loop in your neighborhood! You could also ride around Monona Bay, Lake Wingra, or your favorite lakeshore bike path!

Registration includes an event t-shirt. Your registration supports critical work by Clean Lakes Alliance to keep our lakes at the top of the community agenda. Registration: $35 per rider. FREE for children 10 & under with purchase of adult registration. Registrations are transferable but non-refundable. In the event of cancellation, registrations and sponsorships will not be refunded. Thank you for your donation to Clean Lakes Alliance!

Register by 11:59 p.m. on Thursday, June 11th to have your t-shirt shipped to you (will ship up to 5 t-shirts per order). Please supply shipping address during registration. Information about t-shirt pick up for registrations after June 11th coming soon.

Be safe during the Loop the Lake VIRTUAL Bike Ride! Obey all traffic laws, be careful of cars sharing the road, and wear a helmet. Participants should obey all social distancing guidelines. By registering for Loop the Lake, you agree to our Terms & Conditions.

If you would like to learn more about sponsorship opportunities, contact our Development Director Laura Strickland at laura@cleanlakesalliance.org or 608-255-1000.