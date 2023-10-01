media release: “Ride For Your Life” will take place on Sunday, October 1, 2023 as a bike ride, walk, rally for change, and remembrance for Sarah Langenkamp and the many other cyclists and pedestrians who have needlessly lost their lives on our streets in Madison, as well as around our state and country. Ride For Your Life is being presented by the Wisconsin Bike Fed, Trek, Madison Bikes, and the Debbink Langenkamp Family.

Starting at Brittingham Park (829 W Washington Ave, Madison), participants will gather at 2:00pm, depart at 2:30pm, and complete the route at the steps of the Capitol with the rally ending at 4:00pm. Registration is free and open to all. Visit rideforyourlife.org for details and to sign up.

U.S. diplomat Sarah Debbink Langenkamp, of Oconomowoc WI, was riding her bicycle home from her sons’ elementary school in Bethesda, Maryland when she was tragically hit and killed by a flatbed truck on August 25, 2022. In the wake of her death, her family organized the first Ride For Your Life that year in Washington D.C. The event joined forces with activists across the country to improve pedestrian and bicycle safety on our streets.

This fall, the Ride For Your Life legacy continues in Wisconsin. Cyclists will ride six miles and pedestrians will walk one mile through Madison to the steps of the State Capitol for a rally to raise awareness of the need for pedestrian and cyclist safety and funding for safer infrastructure. Confirmed speakers include Trek President John Burke, Madison Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway, and Representative Lee Snodgrass.

The post-ride rally calls for national and statewide safety legislation for vulnerable road users. It will

advocate for two initiatives:

1. Nationally, we seek to advance the Sarah Debbink Langenkamp Active Transportation Safety Act.

The Sarah Debbink Langenkamp Active Transportation Safety Act was introduced in Congress by

Earl Blumenauer of Oregon and Scott Fitzgerald of Wisconsin. In the Senate it was introduced by

Senators Ben Cardin and Chris Van Hollen of Maryland.

The Active Transportation Safety Act honors Sarah’s memory by encouraging state and local governments to build safer, more complete, networks for bicycling and walking, and makes it easier to build connections between safe biking and walking infrastructure. The bill:

• Unlocks Highway Safety Improvement Program funding for projects that connect two pieces of safe

cycling infrastructure.

• Allows local governments to identify active transportation projects eligible for Highway Safety

Improvement Program funding.

• Allows bicyclist and pedestrian safety projects to be fully federally funded, ensuring all communities

can take advantage of these new eligibilities and encouraging communities to undertake more bicyclist and pedestrian safety projects.

2. In Wisconsin, we seek to reinstate the Complete Streets Policy to ensure that roadways are built

with the safety and convenience of all users, including pedestrians and bicyclists, in mind. In 2009,

Wisconsin became the 19th state in the country to adopt a statewide Complete Streets Policy when Chapter Trans 75 was added to the Wisconsin Administrative Code. Trans 75 required communities

to include facilities for bicycling and walking on roadway construction projects if the project was

funded in whole or in part with state or federal money.

In July of 2015, Chapter Trans 75 was removed from the state registry, making Wisconsin the first AND ONLY state to repeal its complete streets law. Today, of the 35 states and more than 1,600 communities to pass complete streets policies, Wisconsin remains the only one to repeal one.

About the Wisconsin Bike Fed

The Bicycle Federation of Wisconsin Educational Foundation, Inc. (AKA Wisconsin Bike Fed) is a 501(c)3 non-profit organization that cultivates, motivates, and unites residents, communities, businesses, and political leaders to move bicycling forward in Wisconsin through education, legislation, and involvement. The Wisconsin Bike Fed is the only statewide organization that advocates for better bicycling for everyone who rides a bike in Wisconsin:

● Advocate for cycling - including encouragement for the governor to include transportation access and environmental concerns in the proposed 2023-24 biennial budget.

● Provide programs to make bicycling safer and more accessible across the state - particularly in the state’s most populous urban communities of Milwaukee and Madison.

● Promote Wisconsin as an economic engine for cycling - highlighting scenic trails and emphasizing the many large and small businesses that support bicycling as direct producers, repairers, or vendors of bikes and related accessories, as well as the hospitality industry that benefits from cycling. According to the most recent impact study released by the governor’s office in 2020, consumers spent $1.42 billion in 2017 on direct bicycle-related expenditures, bringing funds into our businesses and state budget.