media release: On May 18, the Ride of Silence can be found in 450+ cities across the world to honor those who have been injured or killed, to raise awareness that we are here and to ask that we all share the road.

The official ride route can be found at this link, and the Ridespot app can be downloaded for free to track the route: https://www.ridespot.org/rides/569471

This is the official event for the Madison, WI event. we will be riding a 13 mile route around Lake Monona in a silent 10 mph procession in memoriam of those cyclists killed and injured around the world and in our own community. we will be stopping for a few minutes of silence at the Ghost bike at the intersection of Baldwin and East Wilson St, then continuing around the lake.

The ride will be held entirely in silence ( except as needed for safety), as this is a somber event. please respect the intent of the event and don't engage in conversation with fellow riders. we all love making new cycling friends, but this ride is not that space.

The ride will keep to the street as much as possible to facilitate a larger group and limit inconvenience to other cyclists and path users. The portion of the ride that does use the bike path along John Nolan Drive is often busy, so please be sure to stay in the right lane, don't ride multiples across, and be aware of and courteous to all other path users.

This ride is considered self supported, and volunteers will only be on hand to facilitate the smooth movement of the ride. this ride follows the same tried and true basic premise of the Monday 40 ride series (@Monday_40 on Instagram): You are responsible for yourself. Know what you need for your bike. Again, you are responsible for yourself. Know the route and where you are going in case you get separated or break down. Be prepared. Wear whatever you feel like wearing but dress for the weather. Please, please wear a helmet. You only get one brain, protect it. The pavement is hard, and head injuries are no joke. Bring lights! while the ride should complete while there's still daylight, front and rear lights are your friends. Bring a flat kit in case you get in a pickle and need to fix your bike.

By attending the ride, you agree to and will absolve and hold harmless The Ride of Silence organization, both locally in Madison, and nationally, their officers respectively and any other parties connected with this organization in any way whatsoever, singly and collectively, from and against any blame or liability for any injury, misadventure, harm, loss, inconvenience or damage suffered or sustained as a result of participation in the Ride of Silence. You shall abide by the rules and regulations of the Ride of Silence, abide by traffic laws and regulations, and practice courtesy and safety in bicycling.