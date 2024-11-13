Ride & Roll with Ease this Winter: Tips for Planning Trips by Bus and Bike

media release: Interested in getting around by bus or bike, but unsure where to start? Curious about how to navigate Madison's new BRT system? Wondering what to expect when bicycling or riding the bus this winter? Join us for an info-packed presentation and discussion with four Madison-area bus and bike riders on Wednesday, November 13, 12:00–1:00 p.m., and get your practical questions answered! Whether you want to change up your commute or try a new way to get to errands and social events, we know it can be daunting to plan that first trip—the good news is that traveling by bus and bike can be easy when you’re prepared.

In this webinar, you’ll learn about trip planning tools in the Madison area and hear real-world insights from local experts. We’ll cover resources to help you plan with confidence; features of the new BRT stations and buses; how to combine a bike trip with the bus to get further faster; practical tips for the winter; and more. Come prepared to ask questions and be inspired!

Panelists - Colleen Hayes, pedestrian/bicycle outreach specialist, city of Madison; Chris McCahill, PhD, managing director, state Smart Transportation Initiative; Mary Ebeling, commuter solutions coordinator, UW-Madison; Uriel Reyes, transit outreach specialist, Metro Transit

Hosted by the Greater Madison MPO RoundTrip program. If you need an interpreter, materials in alternate formats, or other accommodations, please contact the City of Madison Department of Civil Rights at (608) 266-4910 or lap@cityofmadison.com at least 72 hours prior to the meeting. Individuals may contact City agencies using the Wisconsin Relay Service if they have a TTY (text telephone). Si usted necesita un interprete, materiales en un formato alternativo u otro tipo de acomodaciones para tener acceso a esta reunión, póngase en contacto con la Ciudad de Departamento de Derechos Civiles de Madison al (608) 266-4910 al menos 72 horas de anticipación a la reunión.