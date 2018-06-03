× Expand Madison Parks A scene from a past Ride the Drive.

press release: The tradition continues! Madison Parks is pleased to bring Ride the Drive back for its 10th year! Stroll, roll, pedal or glide to three downtown area parks on Sunday, June 3, from 11:00am to 3:00pm!

The 4-mile route, which is more park-focused, began last year and proved to be a success in reducing cost and closing fewer streets. Participants will continue to enjoy fun activities, entertainment and food at Brittingham Park, Olin Park and Law Park. Plus they’ll enjoy the quiet beauty of John Nolen Drive closed to motor vehicles from East Lakeside Street to East Wilson and Williamson streets. The minimal road closures for this event allow for continued easy-access to downtown Madison.

Ride the Drive is a free, community event and continues to be a celebration of Madison’s commitment to a healthy, active lifestyle. Volunteers are essential to the success of Ride the Drive and this year is no exception. We will need upwards of 70 volunteers and online registration is open. Local companies and organizations interested in promoting their business may contact ridethedrive@ cityofmadison.com or visit ridethedrive.com for more information.

