press release: Our annual Ride with RENEW bike tour highlights some of Wisconsin’s leading renewable energy installations. All event proceeds support RENEW Wisconsin’s ongoing work to protect and defend renewable energy in Wisconsin.

On September 26, 2021, riders will travel by bicycle at a recreational pace (approximately 10 mph) to visit the innovative renewable energy facilities on the west side of Madison. We’ll be starting and ending our ride at Lake Farm Park. Stops will include the first net-zero school in the state, Forest Edge Elementary School.

If you would like to join this ride to bike with other RENEW Wisconsin supporters please register here! We’re asking riders to fundraise $125 from friends, family, and colleagues. You’ll create your online fundraising page when you register for the ride. This page can easily be shared via social media or email, making it simple for your community to support your ride.

Your ride registration includes a ride T-shirt, snacks, and social hour drinks. You’ll spend the afternoon learning from renewable energy experts, socializing with Wisconsin’s renewable energy community, and enjoying the beauty of Madison on your bicycle.

If you are interested in renewable energy tour stops but are not able to bike, please email Jodi. If you would be interested in volunteering on ride day, contact Jodi.