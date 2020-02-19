Ride Your Wave

Point Cinema 7825 Big Sky Drive, Madison, Wisconsin

press release: GKIDS and Fathom Events continue their partnership with a special showing of visionary director Masaaki Yuasa’s new film “Ride Your Wave” ” in more than 500 select movie theaters on Wed., Feb. 19 at 7:00 p.m.  With “Ride Your Wave,” Yuasa (“The Night is Short, Walk On Girl,” “Devilman Crybaby,” “Keep Your Hands Off Of Eizouken”) applies his trademark visual ingenuity to a deeply emotional tale of romance, grief and self-discovery.

In addition to the feature, audiences will view an exclusive interview with “Ride Your Wave” producer and Science SARU animation studio co-founder Eunyoung Choi (“The Night is Short, Walk On Girl,” “Devilman Crybaby,” “Keep Your Hands Off Of Eizouken”).

Point Cinema 7825 Big Sky Drive, Madison, Wisconsin
