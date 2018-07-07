press release: BiciClub Latino de Madison presents: Riding 24 Hours in Support of IMMIGRANTS AND REFUGEES.

We invite you to join us as we ride with Baltazar De Anda, as he, once again embarks on this 24 HOUR RIDE IN SUPPORT OF IMMIGRANTS AND REFUGEES.

You can join this ride in two ways:

- Ride with Baltazar 30 minutes, ONE, TWO, THREE or 24 hours.

- Ride ANYWHERE 30 minutes, ONE, TWO, THREE or 24 hours and post your pictures to this page's event. RIDE SOLO OR IN TEAMS.

Only requirement:

Use a white piece of fabric, or paper and write the following words: RIDING IN SUPPORT OF IMMIGRANTS AND REFUGEES and pin it to the back of shirt or jersey.

The goal of this ride is to bring awareness of the richness and value of the immigrant and refugee members of our community.

This ride will go through the following cities: Madison, Middleton, Verona, Sun Prairie, Fitchburg and some other cities.

Please note participants are responsible for their own safety during the ride. No mechanical support will be provided prior or during the ride.

IN CASE YOU WANT TO JOIN US, HERE IS A LIST OF THE MEETING LOCATIONS:

Saturday 8:00 am - RIDE STARTS: Olin Park (Olin Park 1156 Olin-Turville Court, Madison, Wisconsin 53715)

Saturday 12:00 pm: Outside Short Stack Eatery (301 W Johnson St, Madison, WI 53703)

Saturday 4:00 pm: Outside Barriques Coffee shop Fitchburg (5957 McKee Rd, Fitchburg, WI 53719)

Saturday 8:00 pm: Outside Barriques Coffee shop Middleton (1901 Cayuga St, Middleton, WI 53562)

Sunday 12:00 am: By the State Capitol Building across from Walgreens (15 E Main St, Madison, WI 53703)

Sunday 4:00 am: Madison Central Park 202 S Ingersoll St, Madison, WI 53703

Sunday 8:00 am - RIDE ENDS: Olin Park (Olin Park 1156 Olin-Turville Court, Madison, Wisconsin 53715)

​

I have created a SIGN UP SHEET in case you want me to know if you are joining me at any of the specific meeting times. You do not NEED to sign up in advance:

Access the SIGN UP SHEET here

https://docs.google.com/spreadsheets/d/1KibH9-jYrlJ-cmemLe0ivNRwFI2HKLDt1aWGyklVGnw/edit?usp=sharing

==================================================

BiciClub Latino de Madison presenta: Rodada de 24 horas en apoyo de INMIGRANTES Y REFUGIADOS.

Te invitamos a unirte a nosotros para acompanar a Baltazar De Anda, ya que él, una vez más, se embarca en esta RODADA DE 24 HORAS EN APOYO DE INMIGRANTES Y REFUGIADOS.

Puedes unirte a esta rodada de dos maneras:

- Recorre en bicicleta con Baltazar 30 minutos, UNA, DOS, TRES o 24 horas.

- Recorre en bicicleta de DONDEQUIERA 30 minutos, UNA, DOS, TRES o 24 horas y publique sus imágenes en el evento de esta página. HAGA LA RODADA SOLO O EN EQUIPO.

Único requisito:

Use una pieza blanca de tela o papel y escriba las siguientes palabras: RODADA EN APOYO DE INMIGRANTES Y REFUGIADOS y pongalo en la parte posterior de la camisa o el jersey.

El objetivo de esta rodada es concientizar sobre la riqueza y el valor de los miembros inmigrantes y refugiados de nuestra comunidad.

Este viaje pasará por las siguientes ciudades: Madison, Middleton, Verona, Sun Prairie, Fitchburg y algunas otras ciudades.

Cara participante es responsable por su propia seguridad. No tendremos apoyo mecanico antes o durante la recorrida.

AQUI ESTA UNA LISTA DE LOS LUGARES EN DONDE NOS ENCONTRAREMOS DURANTE EL DIA:

Sabado 8:00 am - RECORRIDA COMIENZA: Olin Park (Olin Park 1156 Olin-Turville Court, Madison, Wisconsin 53715)

Sabado 12:00 pm: Afuera de Short Stack Eatery (301 W Johnson St, Madison, WI 53703)

Sabado 4:00 pm: Afuera de Barriques Coffee shop Fitchburg (5957 McKee Rd, Fitchburg, WI 53719)

Sabado 8:00 pm: Afuera de Barriques Coffee shop Middleton (1901 Cayuga St, Middleton, WI 53562)

Domingo 12:00 am: Para el edificion del State Capitol en frente de Walgreens (15 E Main St, Madison, WI 53703)

Domingo 4:00 am: Madison Central Park 202 S Ingersoll St, Madison, WI 53703

Domingo 8:00 am - RECORRIDA TERMINAL: Olin Park (Olin Park 1156 Olin-Turville Court, Madison, Wisconsin 53715)

He creado una hoja para que se anoten en caso de que quieran saber que me acompanaran en cierto momento. Pero que sepan que no TIENEN que anotarse antes de la recorrida.

Access the SIGN UP SHEET here

https://docs.google.com/spreadsheets/d/1KibH9-jYrlJ-cmemLe0ivNRwFI2HKLDt1aWGyklVGnw/edit?usp=sharing