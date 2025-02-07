media release: Winter Exhibits:

Galleries I, II & III: Tuesday, December 10 - Sunday, March 2, 2025.

Playhouse Gallery: Tuesday, November 26 – Sunday, March 9, 2025

Reception for Galleries I, II and III and Playhouse Gallery: Friday, January 17, 5:30pm - 8:30pm

Rotunda Gallery: Tuesday, November 19 - Sunday, February 23, 2025 (reception/event 5:30-8 pm, 12/23)

Gallery III: Views and Hues

Henry Matthiessen III and Dawn Wians set out to explore human scale in their work. One discovers a grounded connection to the earth through painting abstracted woodlands, and the other amplifies humanity’s insignificance in the universe through a camera lens. Explore contrasting perspectives in this collaborative exhibition.

EVENT: Riding the Light: One Artist's Journey

Fri, Feb 7, 5pm - 7pm | Wisconsin Studio

Join us for a documentary film screening and artist talk with Henry Matthiessen III.