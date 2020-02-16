press release: Brix Cider and the Wisconsin Farmers Union South Central Chapter, in collaboration with the Iowa-Grant Chapter, will present a screening of Right to Harm, a film that shows the impact of factory farming on communities throughout the U.S. and that also includes two local Wisconsin communities.

Through the riveting stories of five rural communities, Right to Harm exposes the devastating public health impact factory farming has on many disadvantaged citizens throughout the United States. Filmed across the country, the documentary chronicles the failures of state agencies to regulate industrial animal agriculture. Known formally as Concentrated Animal Feeding Operations – or CAFOs – these facilities produce millions of gallons of untreated waste that destroys the quality of life for nearby neighbors. Fed up with the lack of regulation, these disenfranchised citizens band together to demand justice from their legislators.

Please join us for a screening of this moving film followed by a conversation with Jen Riemer of Riemer Family Farm in Brodhead, Wisconsin.