press release: Sierra Club Wisconsin and the Driftless Co-op of Citizen Action of Wisconsin are co-hosting a screening of the documentary Right to Harm, an exposé on the public health impact of factory farming across the United States. Concentrated Animal Feeding Operations -- or CAFOs -- are a significant source of nitrate contamination in Wisconsin that must be addressed. Join us at 7:00pm on Thursday, May 20th to learn more and take action!