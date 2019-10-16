press release: An exclusive screening of Right to Harm, an exposé on the public health impact of factory farming across the United States, at UW-Madison!

“AN ISSUE THAT SPEAKS TO THE VERY CORE OF WHO WE ARE—AS HUMANS, AS COMMUNITIES, AND AS A COUNTRY.” – TABLET MAGAZINE

"BEAUTIFUL AND RIVETING..." - FOOD SLEUTH RADIO

See a select screening of the documentary film RIGHT TO HARM at the University of Wisconsin - Madison!

Through the riveting stories of five rural communities, RIGHT TO HARM exposes the devastating public health impact factory farming has on many families throughout the United States. Filmed across the country, the documentary chronicles the failures of state agencies to regulate industrial animal agriculture. Known formally as Concentrated Animal Feeding Operations – or CAFOs – these facilities produce millions of gallons of untreated waste that destroys the quality of life for nearby neighbors.

RIGHT TO HARM tracks the tribulations and triumphs of rural residents across America who are victims of the past 50 years of agricultural consolidation and the consequential laws that now govern the land. Fed up with the lack of regulation, these disenfranchised citizens band together to demand justice from their legislators.

This free screening is generously sponsored by:

- Wisconsin Film Directorate — Film Committee

- Department of Community and Environmental Sociology — UW Madison

- Midwest Environmental Advocates

- Family Farm Defenders

- Sustain Rural Wisconsin Network

- Farms Not Factories.

Meet cast members and local advocates at a panel discussion after the film.

View the teaser trailer on vimeo: bit.ly/RTHTeaser

For more information or to take action visit righttoharm.film