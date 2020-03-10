press release:

Right to know: Navigating government open records

Getting straight answers from public officials can be challenging. Government employees aren't obligated to answer your questions, but Wisconsin open records law and the federal Freedom of Information Act require officials to provide most records any person asks for, from emails to audits to investigation reports and more.

The Madison chapter of the Society of Professional Journalists will host a discussion with open records experts on how to navigate the open records process from who to talk to, what to ask for and what to expect.

Time and location: 6:30 p.m.-8 p.m., Tuesday, March 10. Madison Central Library, 201 W. Mifflin St., Room 302

Contact info: Email spjmadisononline@gmail.com

RSVP: Not needed, but encouraged at https://www.facebook.com/events/752555021918755/