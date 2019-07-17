Right-Wing Dark Money & Shadow Orgs

press release: The Republican party tipped the scales of the Supreme Court with the recent additions of Justices Neil Gorsuch and Brett Kavanaugh. But "dark money" contributions may have a vital role in fueling the right-wing takeover of the highest courts in the nation. One organization, Documented, is investigating the network of contributions and how they are being directed by far-right groups.

Our featured guest speaker is Lisa Graves, Co-Director of Documented, former Deputy Assistant Attorney General at the U.S. Department of Justice's Office of Legal Policy, and other official posts. She will share her research and experience dealing with dark money groups and their influence on U.S. laws and democracy.

This event is hosted by The Madison Institute in collaboration with the American Constitution Society.