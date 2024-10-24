media release: Righteous Rooster is a jazz-groove organ trio from Chicago, featuring Henry Dickhoff on organ, Kenny Reichert on guitar, and Luke Sagadin on drums and cymbals. Their debut album, "Fowl Play," is set to be released on October 25 with Shifting Paradigm Records. Influenced by the Delvon Lamarr Organ Trio, Soulive, Medeski Martin & Wood, Goldings/Bernstein/Stewart, Grant Green, and the Sam Yahel Trio, Righteous Rooster blends improvisation, imaginative compositions, and a love for the history of organ trios to create a distinct and engaging sound.