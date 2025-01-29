Online
Rights of Nature
media release: January 29 to February 26 (every Wednesday) at 6:30-8:00 pm, via Zoom
The Rights of Nature team will be hosting a 5-Week Zoom training about the Rights of Nature movement. The training will include the following 5 sessions:
- Key principles of Rights of Nature
- Global Perspectives/What's happening around the world
- Philosophical, Ethical and Religious Dimensions of Rights of Nature
- Practical Applications and Advocacy
- Personal, Group and Collective Action Plans