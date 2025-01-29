Online

Rights of Nature

media release: January 29 to February 26 (every Wednesday) at 6:30-8:00 pm, via Zoom

The Rights of Nature team will be hosting a 5-Week Zoom training about the Rights of Nature movement. The training will include the following 5 sessions:

  1. Key principles of Rights of Nature
  2. Global Perspectives/What's happening around the world
  3. Philosophical, Ethical and Religious Dimensions of Rights of Nature
  4. Practical Applications and Advocacy
  5. Personal, Group and Collective Action Plans

