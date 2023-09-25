media release: About a year ago, we launched the "Wisconsin Rights of Nature Campaign." After a couple of general presentations, a core group of about 25 leaders has continued to meet regularly, to better understand Rights of Nature, to develop some materials and resources, and to pilot some activities. We now have a website, a brochure, and are on the verge of having a Rights of Nature resolution passed by the Milwaukee County Board of Supervisors.

We invite you to join us for this zoom event to learn more about the campaign and what has been done. More importantly we want to share a vision for the future of the campaign and show ways, large and small, that people can get involved. Rights of Nature is a movement rooted in the Indigenous community that calls for legal recognition and protection of the natural world. It is a recognition that lakes, rivers, forests and animals have a right to exist, to evolve and to thrive. They also have a right to remedies when they are harmed. It is an end to the dangerous assumption that the natural world is ours to consume and exploit, without recognizing its intrinsic value. We need only look at global warming, mass extinction and water crises of all kinds to recognize that our assumptions have to change.

Register for the event. One thing you can do immediately is to sign our petition below urging elected officials to adopt rights of nature laws, and share it with friends and neighbors. Sign the petition .