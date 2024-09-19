Riki-Oh: The Story of Ricky

Crucible 3116 Commercial Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53714

media release: FREE live movie showing with commentary from Madison comedians Cody Lemke, Sasha Rosser, and Rory Rusch. We make jokes during bad movies. That's the show!

Schlock & Awe returns from hiatus with a showing of one of the most ridiculous films ever made: Riki-Oh: The Story of Ricky. With legendarily over-the-top fight scenes and goofily gory practical effects, this Hong Kong martial arts movie is made for MST3K-style shenanigans.

Doors open at 8:30PM, show starts 9:00P

Seating is first come, first served. Free parking and full bar service available at venue. Recommended for ages 18+.

Comedy, Movies
608-442-1112
