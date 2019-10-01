Rilathon, Wxstedfxntxsy, SirSteez, 8Hertz

press release: LUCID TUESDAY IS BACK this time with the legendary Deep Dub artist, Rilathon!

He will be accompanied by a hella stacked line up including:

Wxstedfxntxsy

SirSteez

and your host, 8Hertz!

Open decks will be from 8pm- 9pm, check with 8Hertz to reserve a spot and bring a Rekordbox analyzed USB.

A beer chugging contest with a prize for the winner will take place at 9:30pm, once again check in with 8Hertz to participate!

-$5 cover

-Flow encouraged

-Great music & Great Staff!