Rilathon, Wxstedfxntxsy, SirSteez, 8Hertz
Crucible 3116 Commercial Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53714
press release: LUCID TUESDAY IS BACK this time with the legendary Deep Dub artist, Rilathon!
He will be accompanied by a hella stacked line up including:
and your host, 8Hertz!
Open decks will be from 8pm- 9pm, check with 8Hertz to reserve a spot and bring a Rekordbox analyzed USB.
A beer chugging contest with a prize for the winner will take place at 9:30pm, once again check in with 8Hertz to participate!
-$5 cover
-Flow encouraged
-Great music & Great Staff!
