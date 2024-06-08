media release: Ring Round the Moon by Jean Anouilh; adapted by Christopher Fry. Directed by Laura Gordon.

Get away to a fool’s paradise, where wit and money swirl like confetti to the beat of a big band. In this verdant garden estate, plans are set in motion to increasingly ridiculous results. Ignited by a mélange of egos, libidos and rivalries, and the staff that watches on in wry wonder at their foolishness. Lavish, musical and ever-so-clever, there are few companies in the country that handle this kind of high comedy with the elegance of APT. Come see them in all their charmed and charming glory. Running June 8 - September 20.

Featuring La Shawn Banks, Nate Burger, David Daniel, Sarah Day, Phoebe González, Colleen Madden, Sam Luis Massaro, Elizabeth Reese, Laura Rook, Triney Sandoval