Ringing Badgers Handbell Ensemble

Buy Tickets

Madison Christian Community 7118 Old Sauk Road, Madison, Wisconsin 53717

media release: Maestro's popular Sounds of the Season! holiday concert featuring the Ringing Badgers Handbell Ensemble, under the direction of Dr. Mark Bloedow, with guest percussionist Greg Riss. The program includes a colorful selection of beloved traditional Christmas Carols and arrangements of well-known popular songs of the season. A holiday cheer reception follows the concert, all are welcome!

TICKETS ($15 adult, $12 senior, $8 child/student) are available online, from ensemble members, and at the door one hour prior to the concert.

Info

Madison Christian Community 7118 Old Sauk Road, Madison, Wisconsin 53717
Holidays, Music
608-332-1667
please enable javascript to view
Buy Tickets
Google Calendar - Ringing Badgers Handbell Ensemble - 2024-12-15 15:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Ringing Badgers Handbell Ensemble - 2024-12-15 15:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Ringing Badgers Handbell Ensemble - 2024-12-15 15:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Ringing Badgers Handbell Ensemble - 2024-12-15 15:00:00 ical