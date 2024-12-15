Ringing Badgers Handbell Ensemble
Madison Christian Community 7118 Old Sauk Road, Madison, Wisconsin 53717
courtesy Ringing Badgers Handbell Ensemble
Members of Ringing Badgers Handbell Ensemble.
media release: Maestro's popular Sounds of the Season! holiday concert featuring the Ringing Badgers Handbell Ensemble, under the direction of Dr. Mark Bloedow, with guest percussionist Greg Riss. The program includes a colorful selection of beloved traditional Christmas Carols and arrangements of well-known popular songs of the season. A holiday cheer reception follows the concert, all are welcome!
TICKETS ($15 adult, $12 senior, $8 child/student) are available online, from ensemble members, and at the door one hour prior to the concert.