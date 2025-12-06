× Expand courtesy Maestro Productions Ringing Badgers Handbell Ensemble and bells. Ringing Badgers Handbell Ensemble

media release: The Ringing Badgers Handbell Ensemble and instrumentalists, under the direction of Dr. Mark Bloedow, Artistic Director, will present their popular holiday concert, Sounds of the Season!, on Saturday, December 6, 3:00pm at Madison Christian Community, 7118 Old Sauk Road, Madison and Sunday, December 7, 3:00pm at Immanuel Lutheran Church, 1021 Spaight Street, Madison. This is a great event to welcome in the holiday season!

The program features a handbell processional and memorable selections of beloved traditional Christmas Carol arrangements and well-known popular songs of the season; highlights include the well-known "Do You Hear What I Hear," "O Holy Night" with flute solo, "Go Tell It on the Mountain," an audience carol sing accompanied by handbells and organ, and more. A festive holiday cheer reception will follow the concert, all are welcome to attend! Tickets are available online at https://tinyurl.com/ maestrotickets and at the door. More information is available at: www.maestroproductions.org .