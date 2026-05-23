× Expand Courtesy Maestro Productions

media release: The Ringing Badgers Handbell Ensemble, under the direction of Dr. Mark Bloedow, will present their annual Ringin' Spring Handbell Concert on Sunday, June 7, 3:00pm at Madison Christian Community, 7118 Old Sauk Road, Madison.

Program highlights will include Cynthia Dobrinski's lyrical "Canticle of Hope," a new arrangement of Bach's "My Heart Ever Faithful" for handbells and flute by Mark Bloedow, and Pachelbel's beloved "Canon in D" for handbells and keyboard. Featured will be the iconic "What a Wonderful World" arranged by Sandra Eithun, "Dona Nobis Pacem" arranged for handbells and flute by Brenda Austin with Lorrie Murdock, flutist; and an exciting arrangement of the pop hit "Mama Mia" for handbells.

An audience reception will follow the concert, all are welcome! Free parking is available in the church parking lot and the building is fully accessible. Tickets and more information are available at: www.maestroproductions.org.