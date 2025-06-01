press release: Enjoy a fun concert with the Ringing Badgers Handbell Ensemble, a festive Brass Quintet and guest percussionist Greg Riss, under the direction of Dr. Mark Bloedow. The concert is offered in two Madison locations: Saturday, May 31, 3:00pm at Immanuel Lutheran, 1021 Spaight Street, and Sunday, June 1, 3:00pm at Mount Olive Lutheran, 110 N. Whitney Way.

The program features original handbell compositions, familiar hymn settings, and movie and pop arrangements.

Tickets are available online, from ensemble members and at the door one hour prior to the concert. Free parking is available in the church parking lots (adjacent to the church and across the street) and the building is fully accessible.