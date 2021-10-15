10/15-30, Bartell Theatre, at 7:30 pm on Thursdays-Saturdays (2 pm on 10/30), plus 7:30 pm on 10/20 and 2 pm, 10/24. $20.

media release: Ripcord: Written by David Lindsay-Abaire; Directed by Sean Langenecker

Performed at the Bartell Theatre on the Evjue stage

Marilyn and Abby, two residents in a nursing home, unwillingly share a room and engage in a bet to acquire single occupancy. Things escalate quickly and they both go to extremes, until death and family finally put an end to the contest. A comedy.

Cast:

Marcy Weiland – Abby – “the cranky one”

Peggy Rosin – Marilyn – “the nice one”

Lennox Forrester – Scotty – Resident aide

Maria Cina – Colleen – Marilyn’s daughter

Anthony Novich Leonard – Derek – Colleen’s husband

Matt Reines – Benjamin/Lewis – Abby’s son/Marilyn’s son