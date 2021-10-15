Ripcord
Strollers Theatre
Bartell Theatre 113 E. Mifflin St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
10/15-30, Bartell Theatre, at 7:30 pm on Thursdays-Saturdays (2 pm on 10/30), plus 7:30 pm on 10/20 and 2 pm, 10/24. $20.
media release: Ripcord: Written by David Lindsay-Abaire; Directed by Sean Langenecker
Performed at the Bartell Theatre on the Evjue stage
Marilyn and Abby, two residents in a nursing home, unwillingly share a room and engage in a bet to acquire single occupancy. Things escalate quickly and they both go to extremes, until death and family finally put an end to the contest. A comedy.
Cast:
Marcy Weiland – Abby – “the cranky one”
Peggy Rosin – Marilyn – “the nice one”
Lennox Forrester – Scotty – Resident aide
Maria Cina – Colleen – Marilyn’s daughter
Anthony Novich Leonard – Derek – Colleen’s husband
Matt Reines – Benjamin/Lewis – Abby’s son/Marilyn’s son