Ripcord

Strollers Theatre

Bartell Theatre 113 E. Mifflin St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703

10/15-30, Bartell Theatre, at 7:30 pm on Thursdays-Saturdays (2 pm on 10/30), plus 7:30 pm on 10/20 and 2 pm, 10/24. $20.

media release: Ripcord: Written by David Lindsay-Abaire; Directed by Sean Langenecker

Performed at the Bartell Theatre on the Evjue stage

Marilyn and Abby, two residents in a nursing home, unwillingly share a room and engage in a bet to acquire single occupancy. Things escalate quickly and they both go to extremes, until death and family finally put an end to the contest. A comedy.

Cast:

Marcy Weiland – Abby – “the cranky one”

Peggy Rosin – Marilyn – “the nice one”

Lennox Forrester – Scotty – Resident aide

Maria Cina – Colleen – Marilyn’s daughter

Anthony Novich Leonard – Derek – Colleen’s husband

Matt Reines – Benjamin/Lewis – Abby’s son/Marilyn’s son

Info

Theater & Dance
608-661-9696
