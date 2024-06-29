DJs Riroh, Ultrapup, Videl, Blazin
Crucible 3116 Commercial Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53714
media release: Fang is a space where furries, pups, and LGBTQ+ individuals can come together throughout Wisconsin. We have furry DJs playing dance music late into the night. It’s a space where all outfits, like fursuits and any type of costume or gear are encouraged but not a necessity to attend. Come to Fang and bring out your inner animal!
9:30pm-10:30pm — Blazin
10:30pm-11:30pm — Videl
11:30pm-12:30am — Ultrapup
12:30am-1:30am — Riroh
Info
Crucible 3116 Commercial Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53714
Music