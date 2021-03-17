ONLINE: The Rise and Evolution of the Museum in Western Culture

press release: Center for European Studies Spring 2021 Virtual Lecture Series events are open to the general public.

Sponsored by the Center for European Studies, Classics and Near Eastern Studies, Interdisciplinary Theatre Studies, Integrated Liberal Studies, and IRIS NRC. Introduced and organized by Mike Vanden Heuvel, Professor of CANES.

Dr. Gillian O’Brien is the author of The Darkness Echoing: Exploring Ireland’s Places of Famine, Death and Rebellion (Doubleday, 2020) and Blood Runs Green: The Murder that Transfixed Gilded Age Chicago (University of Chicago Press, 2015). She is also the editor (with Finola O’Kane) of Georgian Dublin and Portraits of the City: Dublin and the Wider World and has published work on the history of Irish convents, Irish republicanism, newspaper and journalism history, the history of Primary Education in Ireland. Her BA and MA are from University College Dublin and her PhD from the University of Liverpool. She is currently working on a number of projects including books on the Irish in America from the Civil War to the turn of the twentieth century and on crime and dark tourism in Ireland.

Dr. O’Brien is involved in a number of public history projects and has been the historical advisor for museum and heritage schemes including the development of Spike Island in Co. Cork, Ireland and work on Kilmainham Gaol and Courthouse in Co. Dublin and Nano Nagle Place in Cork city. As part of her work on museums and heritage centers she has published ‘Inception, Development, Operation: A Report on Best Practice for Site-Specific Museums and Heritage Centres’ (2018) and ‘Beyond Storytelling: Exhibiting the Past’ (2020).