Rise Up for Environmental Justice

media release: Come join Hoofer Ambassadors to learn about the importance of environmental justice within the outdoors. This event will happen at two campus locations back to back, featuring a guest speaker and an interactive game with prizes. 3 people will win special prizes during each session, including a FREE Hoofers club membership!

Sign-up required, and masks and social-distancing will be maintained throughout the event.

Location and Time: Library Mall 2-3 pm, Dejope Lawn 3:30-4:30 pm

president@hoofers.org

(608) 262-1630

This event is part of the Wisconsin Union Directorate's RiseUp Week (October 26th -30th) programming series. To find other events in this series leading up to Election Day 2020 please visit: https://union.wisc.edu/riseup