RISE Wisconsin Silent Auction

media release: Online Silent Auction

September 8–14, 2025

Bid on unique local experiences, seasonal baskets, and more! Every dollar raised goes directly to support the children and caregivers who rely on the Respite Center during times of crisis. Take a peak! The Auction opens on Monday September 8th at 8 am and will close at midnight on September 14th at midnight!

To bid on auction items, you will need to register for the event. Registration is FREE! To register, follow these steps: