RISE Wisconsin Silent Auction
September 8–14, 2025
Bid on unique local experiences, seasonal baskets, and more! Every dollar raised goes directly to support the children and caregivers who rely on the Respite Center during times of crisis. Take a peak! The Auction opens on Monday September 8th at 8 am and will close at midnight on September 14th at midnight!
To bid on auction items, you will need to register for the event. Registration is FREE! To register, follow these steps:
- Click on Register, fill out your information (including email). It will send a confirmation email to you.
- In your confirmation email, click on the button “Set Up Bidding”. Click on submit and it will send you a verification email or text.
- Submit your verification email and follow directions to set up payment method.
- Start bidding!
BID ON SILENT AUCTION HERE!
