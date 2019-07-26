Rising: The Power of Community

press release: Join UNIDOS as we rise with survivors and their families on our 23rd annual celebration Friday, July 26, 2019, at the Monona Terrace.

This year we highlight the remarkable work from people in our community that have made a commitment to stand by survivors through their public service, their volunteerism, and leadership roles. Their stand sends a message of hope, support, and empowerment for survivors across the globe.

UNIDOS recognizes that Native American women and girls are disappearing at alarming rates. Native American women are being murdered and sexually assaulted on reservations and nearby towns at higher rates compared to other American woman. This year our annual event will give a voice to this injustice. We rise with our Native sisters to bring awareness and support through this movement aimed to end violence against women and girls.

Native American and Latinx Immigrant stories will be part of this year’s celebration.

“UNIDOS relies on the power of our community to support survivors, we invite you to be part of this movement, and Rise with us!” says Executive Director Veronica Figueroa Velez.

UNIDOS provides direct service in Dane and surrounding counties. However, UNIDOS also provides statewide education and technical assistance to colleagues and professionals who wish to improve their services to the Latinx communities in Wisconsin.

Each year, UNIDOS provides culturally relevant direct services to hundreds of immigrant and Latinx families. “La Red” – UNIDOS’ 24-hour bilingual helpline – had over 800 last year.

We are asking the community to support UNIDOS by attending the annual celebration; find more information at www.unidoswi.org.