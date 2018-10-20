× Expand Author Rita Schunk.

press release: Local author, Rita (Offerdahl) Schunk, announces the release of her first book, Surviving the Pink Ribbon: Body and Soul Guide for Breast Cancer Survivors and Co-Survivors on September 20, 2018.

Schunk has long believed life’s experiences are not to be wasted. They are to be learned from and shared, especially/even when the tuition is paid in fear, confusion, and pain. Throughout 2012 and 2013 Schunk paid that tuition again and again through her breast cancer journey. In the process she discovered answers – not for medical questions – but for how to make it through. How to care for her body and soul as they were repeatedly assaulted.

As the middle child of a large family, Schunk wrote a blog during her cancer experience to simplify communication with family and friends. After primary treatment, she decided to close the blog. Surviving the Pink Ribbon was born out of her passion for learning from and sharing life’s stories – with a bit of coaxing from family and friends.

Schunk decided to celebrate the book’s launch at the site of her late-husband, John Offerdahl’s, law office – now The Sow’s Ear. Readers are invited to the book launch open house on Saturday, October 20 at The Sow’s Ear, 125 South Main Street in Verona from noon till 4 p.m. Her book will be available for purchase at the event.

Schunk is a graduate of Sun Prairie High School and Madison College. After an extensive career

in information technology, she continues her love of learning through investigating experiences of life, discovering what can be learned from these stories, and sharing the result. Schunk now lives with her husband in Mount Horeb. Her passion for discovery also compels her to a variety of handcrafting hobbies. She gifts most of her knitted creations to others – often to total strangers.