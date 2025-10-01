media release: PLEASE NOTE: While this is a free event, RSVPs are encouraged. Seating is limited and will be first come, first served.

About the Book: Kenny McLuher is far from his native Wisconsin, in his last year at the University of Virginia, and majoring in history with no idea what he's going to do with it. At his catering job, Kenny's old Southern folktales keep putting his co-workers to sleep, and in Kenny's dreams President Abraham Lincoln sure seems to be trying to tell him something. Maybe the pieces will come back together after graduation when Kenny returns to Madison, where he can ask the big question... What is home, anyway?

About the Author: Ritt Deitz has taught French at UW-Madison since 2000. A Kentucky Colonel and a Knight in France's Order of Academic Palms, Deitz is also a songwriter and musician. He is the author of two books in French: La Colonie, a play about a fictional invasion of Wisconsin by Quebec; and Rêver Local, a collection of short stories. Settle Down is his first novel.