Ritt Deitz, Wilder Deitz
Harmony Bar and Grill 2201 Atwood Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53704
media release: RITT DEITZ book release celebration with a live musical performance by Ritt and Wilder Deitz!
Local musician and songwriter Ritt Deitz is also a writer. Come celebrate the release of his unusual debut novel, SETTLE DOWN, which takes place in 1980s Virginia and on Madison’s Near East Side.
Free admission Books available for purchase Book signing after the show
