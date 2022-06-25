Ritt & Wilder Deitz
Grace Episcopal Church 116 W. Washington Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
Mitch Deitz
Ritt and Wilder Deitz
media release: In person concert, or tune in at the Grace Presents youtube channel!
This Madison-based father-son duo of singer-songwriters blends the sounds of Kentucky roots, jazz, and Americana to their highly-anticipated performances. Hear them live at Grace Church in the wake of their recent tour of the Midwest and Southeast US, and the release of their collaborative album, HINGE.
