Ritt & Wilder Deitz

Grace Episcopal Church 116 W. Washington Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53703

media release: In person concert, or tune in at the Grace Presents youtube channel!

This Madison-based father-son duo of singer-songwriters blends the sounds of Kentucky roots, jazz, and Americana to their highly-anticipated performances. Hear them live at Grace Church in the wake of their recent tour of the Midwest and Southeast US, and the release of their collaborative album, HINGE.

