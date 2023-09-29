Rittz, Madchild, Noble Poets

× Expand Chad Hess A close-up of Rittz. Rittz

$27 adv.

media release: Independent rap luminary Rittz announces the MellowLOvation Tour 2023 with special guest Madchild. The 46-city nationwide tour launches this fall in support of his latest album, MellowLOvationMusic.

Released April 7th on CNT Records, the 14-track selection sees Rittz tap into his biggest influences from the days of down-south drums and suave melodies. “I’ve always loved music that you can ride to; there’s real life lyrics over the top of smooth hooks and 808 drum patterns,” explains Rittz. “This album is real - it’s lyrical and melodic all at the same time.”

Anchored by its trunk-rattling lead single, “Who” ft Project Pat, the album was also accompanied by the “Who” official music video with over 300K views.

Set to kick off Sept 22nd in Leesburg, VA, the MellowLOvation Tour will include stops in major markets, including: Denver, Minneapolis, Seattle, and Portland. Rittz looks forward to giving fans a new experience on tour, “I can’t wait to get back on the road. I’m extremely proud of this new album, and excited to perform new live material for everyone coming out.”

Joining Rittz on tour will be Canadian rap-veteran and Swollen Members co-founder, Madchild. The Platinum and Gold selling emcee accelerates his stellar year after a massive 65-city Canadian tour, plus a slew of single releases that earned him a spotlight during the NBA Finals.

“Madchild is a LEGEND in the game. I have so much respect for him lyrically, and I’m anticipating an amazing tour with an amazing line up,” says Rittz.

Since the creation of his imprint CNT Records in 2019, Rittz has placed his own mark on the DIY blueprint with 6 fully-independent releases. Backed by over 120 Million streams, a social media following of over 1.7M and a run on The Untouchable Tour earlier in the year, Rittz looks to put a crown on the remainder of 2023.

