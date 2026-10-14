Ritual Honoring Poseidon

media release: Join us for a beautiful hike, Hellenic Polytheist ritual, and a bonfire/community meal! RSVP required via our discord: https://discord.gg/gU4J2n2CV

If you have interest but don't have a discord account, please email us at [email protected] and we can happily work that out too. Everyone is welcome, we just want to you know... keep out the trolls etc.

We host monthly rituals and also have a book club running now!