Rival

Wisconsin Brewing Company, Verona 1079 American Way, Verona, Wisconsin 53593

press release: Join us for free Live Music in the Backyard. With a water-side patio, outdoor stage, Backyard Bar, and grassy lawn that’s perfect for picnics and lawn chairs, our brewery is the area's favorite summer oasis. Carry-in of non-alcoholic beverages is allowed. Picnics, delivery, and carry-in food are welcome. Children and families are welcome. Leashed dogs and other animals are not allowed. 

Info

Music
608-848-1079
