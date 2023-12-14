Online

River Alliance 30th Anniversary Celebration

media release: We’ve been celebrating our 30th anniversary all year and all across the state. Now we’re heading into the home stretch by hosting a virtual, lunchtime gathering for all of our supporters across Wisconsin. 

When: Thursday, December 14, noon

Tune in via Zoom to hear:

  • a welcome from Executive Director Allison Werner about what's in store for our next 30 years,
  • lightning round-robin updates from staff members on what's happening in Wisconsin on PFAS, agriculture, mining, climate resilience, and community building,
  • and a Q&A in the chat where you can ask about what's ahead for River Alliance of Wisconsin.

The event is free. You will receive an email with a Zoom link for the virtual gathering plus reminders before the event.

