River Alliance 30th Anniversary Celebration
media release: We’ve been celebrating our 30th anniversary all year and all across the state. Now we’re heading into the home stretch by hosting a virtual, lunchtime gathering for all of our supporters across Wisconsin.
When: Thursday, December 14, noon
Tune in via Zoom to hear:
- a welcome from Executive Director Allison Werner about what's in store for our next 30 years,
- lightning round-robin updates from staff members on what's happening in Wisconsin on PFAS, agriculture, mining, climate resilience, and community building,
- and a Q&A in the chat where you can ask about what's ahead for River Alliance of Wisconsin.
The event is free. You will receive an email with a Zoom link for the virtual gathering plus reminders before the event.
