River Alliance 30th Anniversary Celebration

media release: We’ve been celebrating our 30th anniversary all year and all across the state. Now we’re heading into the home stretch by hosting a virtual, lunchtime gathering for all of our supporters across Wisconsin.

When: Thursday, December 14, noon

Tune in via Zoom to hear:

a welcome from Executive Director Allison Werner about what's in store for our next 30 years,

lightning round-robin updates from staff members on what's happening in Wisconsin on PFAS, agriculture, mining, climate resilience, and community building,

and a Q&A in the chat where you can ask about what's ahead for River Alliance of Wisconsin.

The event is free. You will receive an email with a Zoom link for the virtual gathering plus reminders before the event.