River Alliance of Wisconsin Fundraiser

media release: Delta Beer Lab nonprofit partner kickoff: February 7, 4:30 – 6 p.m., Delta Beer Lab, Madison

Delta Beer Lab will host a kickoff event with River Alliance of Wisconsin as their nonprofit partner during the month of February 2024. Bonus: get a sneak peek at our upcoming Wild & Scenic Film Festival that will be held at the Barrymore Theatre on March 21.

Funds raised at the register support River Alliance throughout the month of February and will boost momentum for The Big Share fundraising campaign on March 5. Delta Beer Lab also supports River Alliance of Wisconsin through 1% for the Planet.

Delta Beer Lab's 5th Deltaversary: All day on Saturday, February 17, Delta will celebrate their anniversary with special beer releases and live music. Contributions at the register benefit River Alliance of Wisconsin.

Drag Bingo at Delta Beer Lab: Tuesday, February 20, 7:30 - 9 p.m. – the hilarious and beloved drag performer Kendra Banx$ will call the numbers and entertain the crowd for Drag Bingo. Plan to arrive early at this popular event. Cost is $5 per bingo card. At the register, 100% of your tips will be donated to River Alliance of Wisconsin.

Delta Beer Lab serves as a community destination and brewery. Beer has brought people together for hundreds of years, and our Social Laboratory / Taproom is welcoming to all. We strive to expand community through quality, local craft beer without barriers to gender, race, or sexual orientation. To date, Delta Beer Lab has donated more than $200k to their monthly Nonprofit Partners.