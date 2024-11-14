River Arts Center Exhibits Reception

media release: Exhibition Dates: October 21 – November 29, 2024, at the Sauk Prairie River Arts Center (105-9th Street, Prairie du Sac)

Reception: Thursday, November 14, 2024, 5:30-7:30p

Queering Rural Spaces by Sarah Stellino

https://www.riverartsinc.org/queering-rural-spaces/

“Queering Rural Spaces started as an internal exploration when I was contemplating the future of my family with my wife. We were deciding whether to return to living on a farm, or stay in the apparent “safety” of a larger city. In thinking about who was truly welcome in rural spaces, I wanted to learn from the queer people who called these places home. Has rurality supported and honored their identity? Do they feel safe and fulfilled? How do they find their own sense of community there? Society’s obvious love affair with small town life led me to speculate how gender and sexuality intersects with the love of rurality. In exploring this, Queering Rural Spaces aims to reimagine the rural community’s past and present. For this work, I have traveled to different states to photograph and interview queer farmers. I wanted this under recognized community to have the space to speak their own truth and show the nuances of their own experiences, and so each person’s interview is as important as their portrait. As I continue this exploration, I have been going back to revisit farmers in order to go beyond creating a representative portrait of them. To achieve this, I have been collaborating with them to represent their perspectives and life experiences visually by exploring movement, the cycle of life and death, or the creation of safe spaces. Queering Rural Spaces is an ongoing project that continues to evolve as the people in the series grow in and build community.”

Artist Bio: Sarah Stellino uses imagery to explore queer identity and legacy. Her practice utilizes a view camera that inherently blurs fact and fiction and this ambiguity allows space for the duality in any given moment. She was a 2022 Finalist for the Women Artists Forward Fund and has exhibited work in Manhattan and Madison, WI. Sarah makes all of her silver gelatin prints by hand in her home darkroom in Madison, WI where she lives with her wife and child.

Nuestro Sueños / Our Dreams Curated by Roberto Torres Mata

https://www.riverartsinc.org/our-dreams/

“Nuestro Sueños / Our Dreams is a vibrant and multifaceted exhibition that celebrates the rich tapestry of Latin American artists in Wisconsin. Through a diverse array of mediums including printmaking, painting, drawing, sculpture, and mixed media, this collective of artists comes together to explore themes deeply rooted in the Latin American experience.

At the heart of the exhibition lies a profound reflection on colonialism and its enduring legacy. Through their art, the artists delve into the complex interplay of power dynamics, cultural hybridity, and resistance that characterize the colonial experience in Latin America. They confront historical injustices and challenge dominant narratives, offering nuanced perspectives that speak to the ongoing struggle for decolonization and liberation.”

Curator Bio: Roberto Torres Mata, a native of Huntington Beach, California, now residing in Madison Wisconsin, is a multidisciplinary artist whose work delves into the profound issues surrounding migration in the Americas and beyond. He earned his Bachelor’s degree from Western Illinois University and a Master of Fine Arts from the University of Madison-Wisconsin.

Torres Mata’s impactful artworks have garnered recognition and have been showcased in prestigious institutions, including exhibitions at the Metropolitan Art Museum, Madison Museum of Contemporary Art, Chazen Art Museum, and Antigua Academia De San Carlos. His compelling artistic expressions have resonated with diverse audiences, leading to the acquisition of his pieces by universities, museums, and private collectors.

Throughout his academic journey, Torres Mata has received notable achivements, including the Graduate Research Scholars award and the esteemed Chazen Prize. Currently, he recently received the Laguna Arts Prize, an honor that affords him the opportunity to exhibit his work at the Arsenale in Venice, Italy.