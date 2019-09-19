River Bash
UW Memorial Union 800 Langdon St., Madison, Wisconsin 53706
press release: Join River Alliance, and keynote speaker Lieutenant Governor Mandela Barnes, to toast to accomplishments of the Year of Clean Drinking Water and find inspiration and collaboration around the challenges that lie ahead of us.
The evening will include an awards ceremony to celebrate River Champions and a Lifetime of Service award recipient.
Light dinner buffet, silent auction, and more.
