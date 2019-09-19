River Bash

Google Calendar - River Bash - 2019-09-19 17:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - River Bash - 2019-09-19 17:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - River Bash - 2019-09-19 17:30:00 iCalendar - River Bash - 2019-09-19 17:30:00

Buy Tickets

UW Memorial Union 800 Langdon St., Madison, Wisconsin 53706

press release: Join River Alliance, and keynote speaker Lieutenant Governor Mandela Barnes, to toast to accomplishments of the Year of Clean Drinking Water and find inspiration and collaboration around the challenges that lie ahead of us.

The evening will include an awards ceremony to celebrate River Champions and a Lifetime of Service award recipient.

Light dinner buffet, silent auction, and more.

Info

UW Memorial Union 800 Langdon St., Madison, Wisconsin 53706 View Map
Environment, Fundraisers
608-257-2424
Buy Tickets
Google Calendar - River Bash - 2019-09-19 17:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - River Bash - 2019-09-19 17:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - River Bash - 2019-09-19 17:30:00 iCalendar - River Bash - 2019-09-19 17:30:00