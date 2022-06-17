The River Bride

media release: By Marisela Treviño Orta; directed by Robert Ramirez. In the Touchstone, 6/17-9/30.

Helena's feelings about her sister Belmira's wedding to Duarte are complicated, much like her relationships with both Belmira and Duarte themselves. But Helena's thoughts are redirected when her father literally fishes a mysterious man out of the Amazon River, sending everyone's plans into upheaval in this lyrical fable about the complexities of love.

Featuring Erica Cruz Hernández, Melisa Pereyra, Ronald Román-Meléndez & Triney Sandoval