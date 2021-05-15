River Food Pantry Birthday Bash

press release: Get ready for a birthday bash! The River Food Pantry is celebrating 15 years of feeding Dane County on Saturday, May 15 from 4–6 pm with music, food, drinks, and goodie bags served curbside. All the proceeds from this drive-thru fundraising event will go toward providing healthy food for food-insecure families who utilize The River’s services due to the ongoing pandemic. Tickets are $50 per person and include a dinner, drink, dessert and goodie bag.

“You will take home a beautiful meal and enjoy music and a wine pull from the safety of your car, all while supporting Dane County families facing food insecurity,” said Rhonda Adams, Executive Director at The River. “Come experience The River’s curbside distribution for yourself and help us celebrate 15 years of caring, compassion, and community.”

Learn more and purchase tickets at www.riverfoodpantry.org/birthdaybash.

About The River Food Pantry

The River Food Pantry, serving over 1,000 diverse households each week, is South Central Wisconsin’s busiest food pantry. Our services include free groceries for curbside pickup or delivery, freshly prepared to-go meals, and mobile lunches for children and families in low-income neighborhoods. More than just a food pantry, we build community by offering opportunities to serve, donate, and collaborate. We also partner with local organizations to minimize food waste and improve access to reliable sources of food. Since opening in 2006, our vision is to achieve a fully nourished community.